Pools sat 16th in the table after 16 matches but with just five wins all season and one in their last seven, the club opted to part ways with the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers player.
The sacking came as something as a surprise as United were still only four points off a play-off place and had ample time to turn things around.
But with money tight, the risk of another season of mediocrity was looming as Hartlepool decided to take preventive action. Things never went horribly wrong for Hignett though there were several niggling factors that may have contributed to his dismissal – scroll down and click through the pages to see...
1. Stockport County defeat
Arguably the final straw for Hignett. Hartlepool's 2-1 defeat at Stockport County came the night before his sacking was confirmed. Their first half display was sloppy as they found themselves 2-0 down before picking things up slightly in the second half. The defeat confirmed a run of one win in seven and five in the opening 16 games of the 2019-20 season.
2. Refereeing decisions
Pools have been on the wrong side of several questionable refereeing decisions so far this season with Hignett openly critical about the standard of officiating in the National League. An offside goal for Chesterfield, a denied penalty at Chorley, the foul, handball and potential offside leading up to Fylde's goal as they came from 2-0 down as well as the general farce against Dover, have seen Pools drop quite a large chunk of points this season.
3. Touchline ban
Fallout from the shocking refereeing display against Dover Athletic which saw Hignett shown a red card by the referee. He was later charged with two counts of misconduct and subject to a two match touchline ban. He only got to serve the first match of that prior to his dismissal.
4. Injuries
Hartlepool have had a shocking injury record so far this season with no less than 14 different players missing a league match due to injuries so far this season. Whether it's a case of awful luck or something more, Hignett's team selection was always hampered as he never had a fully fit squad to choose from this season.
