Where Hartlepool United are expected to finish on their return to the National League, plus the predicted finishing spots for Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, York City, Chesterfield, Southend United - picture gallery

Hartlepool United will be hoping for an immediate return to the Football League.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 18th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST

Pools return to the National League next season with SkyBet expecting United to mount a promotion challenge.

They are expected to face competition from relegated Rochdale, Oldham and last season’s beaten play-off finalists Chesterfield.

Here are the full predictions for the new National League season.

Let us know what you think of Pools’ chances this season via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Hartlepool news, here.

7/1

1. Rochdale

7/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

8/1

2. Hartlepool United

8/1 Photo: Pete Norton

12/1

3. Oldham Athletic

12/1 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

12/1

4. Southend United

12/1 Photo: Getty Images

