Hartlepool have had a solid start to their first season back in the National League.Hartlepool have had a solid start to their first season back in the National League.
Hartlepool have had a solid start to their first season back in the National League.

Where Hartlepool United are tipped to finish National League season after defeat at Chesterfield and predictions for Solihull Moors, FC Halifax Town, Ebbsfleet United, Rochdale, Woking and Barnet - picture gallery

Hartlepool have got what they hope will be a promotion-winning season off to a decent start.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST

Four wins and two defeats in their opening six games leaves Pools fourth in the early table.

And SkyBet expect John Askey’s men to continue that form all through the season.

Here are where Pools – and every other National League side – are expected to finish. Predictions are based on the odds for each club to win the league.

1. Chesterfield

2. Barnet

3. Gateshead

4. Woking

