Where Hartlepool United would be in League Two under John Askey after games against Bradford City, Leyton Orient and Northampton Town - gallery
Hartlepool United are seeing something of a turnaround under manager John Askey.
By Joe Ramage
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST
Askey claimed his first win in charge in the late victory over Swindon Town and he remains unbeaten in his six games at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Hartlepool have played a number of the division’s top teams recently but have managed to hold their own and take points from them as they continue their battle for survival.
But just how different would the League Two table look based on Askey’s time with the club?
Page 1 of 6