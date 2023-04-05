Hartlepool United are seeing something of a turnaround under manager John Askey.

Askey claimed his first win in charge in the late victory over Swindon Town and he remains unbeaten in his six games at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hartlepool have played a number of the division’s top teams recently but have managed to hold their own and take points from them as they continue their battle for survival.

But just how different would the League Two table look based on Askey’s time with the club?

1 . 24 - Colchester United The U's have not won any of their last six matches, taking just three points and scoring three goals, as they have slipped back into relegation trouble. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . 23 - Swindon Town The Robins have taken just three points from a possible 18 after their late defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3 . 22 - Doncaster Rovers Doncaster have lost four of their last six games but they do have a win to their name having taken four points from 18. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . 21 - AFC Wimbledon A win over Walsall was followed by defeat to Rochdale for Johnnie Jackson's side as they struggle for form with four points from six games. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Broadway Photo Sales