John Askey is unbeaten in his first six games in charge of Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)John Askey is unbeaten in his first six games in charge of Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
John Askey is unbeaten in his first six games in charge of Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Where Hartlepool United would be in League Two under John Askey after games against Bradford City, Leyton Orient and Northampton Town - gallery

Hartlepool United are seeing something of a turnaround under manager John Askey.

By Joe Ramage
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST

Askey claimed his first win in charge in the late victory over Swindon Town and he remains unbeaten in his six games at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hartlepool have played a number of the division’s top teams recently but have managed to hold their own and take points from them as they continue their battle for survival.

But just how different would the League Two table look based on Askey’s time with the club?

The U's have not won any of their last six matches, taking just three points and scoring three goals, as they have slipped back into relegation trouble. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

1. 24 - Colchester United

The U's have not won any of their last six matches, taking just three points and scoring three goals, as they have slipped back into relegation trouble. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

The Robins have taken just three points from a possible 18 after their late defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. 23 - Swindon Town

The Robins have taken just three points from a possible 18 after their late defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Doncaster have lost four of their last six games but they do have a win to their name having taken four points from 18. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

3. 22 - Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster have lost four of their last six games but they do have a win to their name having taken four points from 18. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

A win over Walsall was followed by defeat to Rochdale for Johnnie Jackson's side as they struggle for form with four points from six games. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

4. 21 - AFC Wimbledon

A win over Walsall was followed by defeat to Rochdale for Johnnie Jackson's side as they struggle for form with four points from six games. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Broadway

