Hartlepool United are going through a tough spell right now – but the fans are still playing their part.

More than 36,000 fans have watched Pools home games so far this season – gates that are better than 13 of the clubs currently in League Two.

Here we look at an alternative table, which ranks League Two and National League clubs based on total crowds this season.

The figures are correct as of October 31 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.