News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
More than 36,000 fans have watched Hartlepool United home games so far this season.More than 36,000 fans have watched Hartlepool United home games so far this season.
More than 36,000 fans have watched Hartlepool United home games so far this season.

Where Hartlepool United would rank in a combined LeagueTwo/National League crowd table and how they compare to Crewe Alexandra, Walsall, York City and Newport County - picture gallery

Hartlepool United are going through a tough spell right now – but the fans are still playing their part.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:58 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:01 GMT

More than 36,000 fans have watched Pools home games so far this season – gates that are better than 13 of the clubs currently in League Two.

Here we look at an alternative table, which ranks League Two and National League clubs based on total crowds this season.

The figures are correct as of October 31 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get more Pools news here.

Total crowd: 98,170

1. Bradford City

Total crowd: 98,170 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Total crowd: 80,912

2. Wrexham

Total crowd: 80,912 Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales
Total crowd: 80,582

3. Stockport County

Total crowd: 80,582 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Total crowd: 78,161

4. Notts County

Total crowd: 78,161 Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueYork CityLeague Two