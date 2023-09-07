Hartlepool United’s 2-1 win over Wealdstone was another small milestone for manager John Askey in that it was his 20th game in charge of the club.

Askey was appointed manager of Hartlepool in February and had 13 games in League Two and has now had seven games in the National League.

Within that time Askey has won eight, drawn seven and lost just five of his games in charge, with Pools having made their best start to a league season in 35 years this term.

And much has changed at Hartlepool since Askey's arrival – particularly in terms of his squad.

Askey’s first game in charge of the club came in a 3-3 draw with Walsall with as many as 13 players from the match day squad of 18 in that game having moved on from the club.

And here we look back at Askey’s first squad and where some of those players are now after his 20th game in charge:

Jakub Stolarczyk Stolarczyk made 17 appearances for Pools before returning to Leicester City where he has featured three times this season including a Championship debut against Huddersfield Town.

Brendan Kiernan Kiernan made just six appearances for Hartlepool following his January switch and remains a free agent following his release.

Taylor Foran The Arsenal youngster made 11 appearances during his loan spell at the Suit Direct Stadium before returning to North London where he remains part of the Gunners' youth set-up.