Hartlepool United have just one more pre-season friendly when they face Sunderland at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools welcome Sunderland to the Suit Direct Stadium on Monday before they open the new season at Walsall.

And Paul Hartley has had to be cognisant over the minutes handed to his players this pre-season with Pools having been short of numbers during the early stages of the schedule.

In total, Hartley’s side have had five fixtures so far against Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in Portugal before a non-league double header with Billingham Synthonia and Marske United upon their return to home soil.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamilton arrived on loan at the Suit Direct Stadium just hours before the game with Blackburn Rovers and was given 29 minutes from the bench. MI News & Sport Ltd

But over the last week preparations have stepped up with the visits of Lincoln City and Blackburn Rovers to the Suit Direct Stadium before the Black Cats round off proceedings.

And here, at The Mail, we look at which players have featured the most for Hartley so far this pre-season by comparing the minutes of all 21 players contracted to Pools.

Young goalkeeper Boyes was given 30 minutes in Pools' pre-season exercise with Hibernian in Portugal. MI News & Sport Ltd

Menayese was given just over an hour on his first start for the club with the Walsall loan defender looking assured against Blackburn Rovers. MI News & Sport Ltd

Sterry was subbed off and back on in the defeat to Hibs in Portugal before being forced off again in the closing stages. The full-back picked up a groin issue recently in a setback on his return to fitness. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

New signing Murray has made just one appearance in pre-season having picked up a hamstring injury following the defeat to Hibernian. The defender is expected to feature against Sunderland. MI News & Sport Ltd

The goalkeeper got a selection of 45 minutes against Billingham Synthonia and Marske United as well as 30 minutes against Hibs. Picture by FRANK REID

Signed from Wealdstone for an undisclosed fee, Umerah was given 90 minutes against Lincoln City before featuring for just over an hour against Blackburn Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID

Former Celtic defender Paterson has featured in all four fixtures since his arrival with the most game time coming against Blackburn Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID

Carver missed the trip to Portugal having tested positive for COVID-19 before back-to-back 90 minutes against Billingham Synthonia and Marske United. The striker has since picked up a thigh injury which has ruled him out of games with Lincoln City and Blackburn Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID

After being forced off with an early injury against Hibernian, Crawford has enjoyed a solid pre-season in a more advanced midfield role. Picture by FRANK REID

Tumilty has enjoyed a decent pre-season since his arrival including his first full 90 minutes against Lincoln City. Picture by FRANK REID

Cooke joined Pools on a free transfer after his deal with Bradford City expired and has been building his fitness steadily this pre-season. Picture by FRANK REID

Shelton has enjoyed two full 90 minutes so far this pre-season. Picture by FRANK REID

Ferguson has completed almost 300 minutes across Pools' five friendly fixtures. Picture by FRANK REID

The Pools No.1 has completed the full 90 minutes in each of the last two pre-season fixtures against Lincoln City and Blackburn Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID

Ogle has demonstrated his versatility this pre-season as an option at right-back or at centre-back with Paul Hartley short on numbers at times. Picture by FRANK REID

The Pools captain has been a regular this pre-season and finds himself in the top five within the squad for minutes featured. Picture by FRANK REID

New signing Hastie has impressed this pre-season with two full 90 minutes under his belt so far. Picture by FRANK REID

Lacey has proven his reliability to Paul Hartley as a mainstay in the Pools defence and has also grabbed a goal in the process. Picture by FRANK REID

After signing a new three-year deal with the club, Grey has been one of the players to feature the most this pre-season and is Pools' joint top scorer alongside Tom Crawford and Marcus Carver. Picture by FRANK REID