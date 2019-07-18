Who is Romoney Crichlow-Noble? A look at Hartlepool United's next potential loan signing from Huddersfield Town
Hartlepool United handed a run-out to another new face on Wednesday evening as Huddersfield Town left-back Romoney Crichlow-Noble featured in the 2-1 defeat at York ahead of a possible loan move.
The 20-year-old played 77-minutes at Bootham Crescent as second half goals from Dan Maguire and Alex Kempster cancelled out Nicke Kabamba’s opener to hand the National League North side victory.
Crichlow-Noble featured briefly in the sixth tier last season for Bradford Park Avenue while also being a regular part of Huddersfield’s under-23s set-up.
The young defender is natural in the left-back position and, at 6ft tall, is comfortable as a left-sided centre-half.
Manager Craig Hignett brought the player to Hartlepool as part of a potential partnership with the Terriers.
“Romoney is going to stay with us for a week and we’ll have a look at him as part of a link-up that we’ll hopefully get with Huddersfield,” Hignett said.
“I’ve been speaking about him for a while and he’s been away to Germany with Huddersfield and he’s come back and he’s here to play a couple of games and have a look at him.
“I think athletically, he’s really good, he’s neat and tidy on the ball and he’s a big lad as well so there’s a lot of positives and we’ll assess him over the next few days. If we decide to take him that’s a conversation we’ll have to have.”
Crichlow-Noble will feature once again in Saturday’s friendly at home to Sheffield United under-23s with the view to a half-season or season long loan at the Super 6 Stadium.