Hartlepool United are searching for their third manager of the season after confirming the sacking of Keith Curle.

Curle was sacked following the 1-0 defeat against Newport County after just three months in permanent charge of the club.

Curle arrived as interim-manager in September to replace Paul Hartley who was sacked for a winless start to the league campaign.

And having improved morale around the Suit Direct Stadium Curle was rewarded with an 18-month contract in December on a permanent basis.

But Curle has won just six of his 24 league matches all told before chairman Raj Singh made the decision to remove Curle from his post.

The question for Hartlepool now is: who comes next?

Pools have just 13 games to preserve their Football League status as we look at some of the potential candidates who could take over at the Suit Direct Stadium including Hartlepool first-team coach Antony Sweeney.

Antony Sweeney Sweeney has been handed the caretaker role on a number of occasions at the Suit Direct Stadium and would be well placed to do so again until the end of the season.

Lennie Lawrence Lawrence is another who is already in the building at the Suit Direct Stadium who could make a transition until the end of the season.

Jack Ross Ross is a manager who chairman Raj Singh has pursued a number of times in the past.

Mike Williamson Williamson is trying to keep Gateshead in the National League this season but was believed to have been on Hartlepool's radar in the summer.