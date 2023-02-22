Who next for Hartlepool United after Keith Curle sacking including ex-Middlesbrough coach and former Sunderland and Portsmouth bosses
Hartlepool United are searching for their third manager of the season after confirming the sacking of Keith Curle.
Curle was sacked following the 1-0 defeat against Newport County after just three months in permanent charge of the club.
Curle arrived as interim-manager in September to replace Paul Hartley who was sacked for a winless start to the league campaign.
And having improved morale around the Suit Direct Stadium Curle was rewarded with an 18-month contract in December on a permanent basis.
But Curle has won just six of his 24 league matches all told before chairman Raj Singh made the decision to remove Curle from his post.
The question for Hartlepool now is: who comes next?
Pools have just 13 games to preserve their Football League status as we look at some of the potential candidates who could take over at the Suit Direct Stadium including Hartlepool first-team coach Antony Sweeney.