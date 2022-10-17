Pools enjoyed a memorable run in FA Cup last season as they made it to the fourth round of the competition where they were handed a trip to Premier League side Crystal Palace - a tie which will also be remembered for the off-field generosity of the Eagles in both their subsidised coach travel to Pools fans and the awareness raised to then manager Graeme Lee and his wife Gemma.

Just under 5,000 Hartlepool supporters made the trip to Selhurst Park after their side had claimed a number of scalps on their way to the fourth round.

Pools saw off League One duo Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City before coming from behind to beat Championship side Blackpool in the third round thanks to goals from David Ferguson and Joe Grey at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Just under 5,000 Hartlepool United supporters made the trip to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And here is everything you need to know as Pools await their first round draw in the 2022-23 season.

When is the draw for the first round of the FA Cup?

The FA Cup first round draw will take place on Monday, October 17 at approximately 7.15pm.

How can I watch the FA Cup first round draw?

The draw for the FA Cup first round will be shown live on BBC Two as well as being streamed on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook channels.

What number are Hartlepool United in the draw?

Keith Curle’s side will be ball number 24 in Monday’s draw.

What else do I need to know about the FA Cup first round draw?

The 48 clubs from League One and Two will join the competition at the first round stage alongside the 32 non-league clubs who have progressed from the qualifying stages.

Pools can earn prize money of £41,000 should they be successful in their first round tie.

When do first round ties take place?

