While clubs in the Football League are frantically scrambling to complete their transfer business ahead of this evening's 11pm deadline, Hartlepool United have no need to panic.

Since 2016, the National League has not had a transfer window, allowing Pools and their fellow non-league clubs to complete deals throughout the season. While some teams in the top four divisions might be reluctant to let players leave outside the window, there's still a chance for Pools to complete deals as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the all-important run-in.

Pools have already made three January signings, welcoming Reyes Cleary on loan from West Brom, splashing out a fee to secure the signature of Harrogate Town winger Sam Folarin and adding to their midfield options with the arrival of Jamie Miley from Newcaslte.

While Pools might want to look at trimming their squad in one or two areas - midfielder Kieran Wallace, who hasn't made a senior appearance for the club all season, could be allowed to leave on loan - fans will be hoping Lennie Lawrence and his side will take advantage of the lack of a transfer window to bolster their ranks still further.

Although Lawrence suggested no more business was imminent, the Pools boss hinted his side could still welcome at least one new arrival before the end of the campaign, with cover at left-back a particular priority.

"Somebody would have to play out of position if Fergie (David Ferguson) came out of the team for any reason. That's an obvious one. We'll look at that," he said.

"We've got three centre-backs. I'd like to think Cam Darcy could progress to be the fourth, he looks good. If there was a problem there then we might need to move.

"We're alright at right-back, we've got enough midfielders, we've now got wide players and we've got Joe (Grey) coming back. You never know, something could come out of the woodwork and then all of a sudden it's an improvement on what we've got. If that happens, you take a chance and you do a deal.

"I could see possibly one or two more. There's nothing else imminent. The club's been really forthcoming and funds have been made available. It'll just be a question of the right person, for the right price at the right time."