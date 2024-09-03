Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's been a mixed start to Hartlepool United's National League campaign, with Pools slipping to 10th after a run of three games without a win. There have been plenty of positives - four clean sheets, the blistering form of Joe Grey and the impact of manager Darren Sarll's new central-midfielders foremost among them - but also lots of room for improvement. One of the areas most in need of immediate attention is on the left, where Pools have lacked balance ever since an injury to the lively Luke Charman.

After a bright start to his Pools career, Charman was forced off 15 minutes into the goalless draw with Southend and was subsequently ruled out for at least a month.

Of all Darren Sarll's summer signings, the versatile 26-year-old - who was the first new face to commit his future to Pools this summer - probably arrived with the least fanfare and excitement.

True, Charman terrorised the Pools defence for AFC Fylde, where he spent two seasons, at the beginning of the year but the attacker's record of four goals in 27 appearances didn't necessarily inspire supreme confidence.

Pools have struggled to cope without Luke Charman after he was forced off 15 minutes into last month's stalemate with Southend.

The stats are, perhaps, a little misleading; while Charman made his name as a striker, coming through the ranks at Newcastle before banging them in for local rivals Darlington, he has drifted out wide as his career progressed and his game has become about much more than just goals.

Sarll told supporters that Charman was the perfect fit for his unique brand of football that centres on a relentless press and requires attackers to do their fair share of defending although Poolies had to be patient before they could make their own mind up as the new recruit missed much of pre-season through injury.

It was touch-and-go as to whether he'd be fit enough to start in last month's season opener, a long trip to Yeovil.

As it happened, Sarll declared him available and Charman surprised a few with an impressive competitive debut, working tirelessly off the ball while also showing a real willingness to take on his man and deliver a series of threatening crosses.

He began the game against Southend in a similar vein and just looked to be bursting into life when midfielder Cav Miley steamed into a challenge as Charman was poised to break away; he tried bravely to continue but was forced off five minutes later and Pools fans have not seen him since.

It has perhaps shocked supporters just how much of a miss the wideman has been; his determination, powerful build and pace make him a difficult man to replace.

With Max Storey sent out on loan to Blyth Spartans - the teenager has since sustained a serious injury - and Joe Aungiers breaking his wrist on the eve of the new season, Pools have no natural replacements for Charman.

What's more - especially in the absence of Dan Dodds - Pools are not a side blessed with pace; other than Joe Grey and Louis Stephenson, Sarll's options to stretch teams are somewhat limited.

Pools have turned to Adam Campbell, another summer signing who arrived fresh from helping Crawley win an unlikely promotion to League One, in a bid to fill the void left by Charman but it simply hasn't worked.

While Campbell shares some of Charman's qualities - he's excellent out of possession, presses well and is fairly fleet of foot - he's not a natural left-winger and has struggled to make much of an impact out wide.

The decision to move the versatile Campbell out to the flank is surely the same one most Pools fans would have made - after all, the 29-year-old spent plenty of time out on the left during his successful spell in West Sussex.

However, not only has Campbell's contribution from the flank been negligible, Pools have lost his influence in the central role which he was signed for; when he first spoke to the press, Campbell affirmed that his best position was behind the striker and suggested that was where he was expecting to start the season.

After a decent debut - his second Pools bow after he played twice during a loan spell when he was still a teenager - against Yeovil during which he set up Jack Hunter's winning goal from his favoured central role, Campbell's influence has waned other than a couple of threatening free-kicks, one of which cannonned off the woodwork.

From a Pools perspective, then, the need for a new left-winger is essential for two reasons; first, to replace the natural width given to them by Luke Charman and second, to allow Adam Campbell to drift back into a central role and, hopefully, ignite his Pools career.

Sarll has stated publicly that a winger is his top priority - indeed, he referred to it as the final piece of the puzzle last week - but has refused to rush his business all summer and insists that the hunt for a wideman will be no different.

That said, it feels as though Pools are close and the closure of the transfer window in the top four divisions tends to speed up a few deals in the National League, with Football League clubs keen to send players out on loan and free agents eager to secure a deal.

Jordan Maguire-Drew has been linked with Pools in the last 24 hours after he was released from his contract by Yeovil; the 26-year-old already has plenty of experience of success at this level, having scored 16 goals for Dagenham and Redbridge in 2017 before bagging a 111th minute winner when Grimsby beat Solihull Moors to win the National League play-offs five years later.

Dylan Mottley-Henry, who impressed while on trial this summer before injuring his hamstring against Scunthorpe, is another name who has been suggested while Pools could well be looking to the Football League to complete a deal.

Pools do not appear to be far from being a very competitive outfit but will need to get the left side of midfield sorted sooner rather than later to add some much-needed balance, which could be the missing ingredient, to their ranks.

Sarll will already feel like his team have dropped seven points during a run of favourable fixtures and while Pools have more winnable games on the horizon it will not be long before the going gets much tougher, with trips to Forest Green, York and Solihull all coming up in the next couple of months.

Charman will, hopefully, be back in contention before then but Pools must nonetheless strengthen on the left side or risk being left behind by their National League rivals.