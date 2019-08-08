Wigan Athletic 'in talks' to sign Middlesbrough defender Ryan Shotton on transfer deadline day
Wigan Athletic are reportedly in talks to sign Middlesbrough centre-back Ryan Shotton.
The 30-year-old is into the final year of his contract after joining the Teessiders in 2017 and, according to the Northern Echo, ‘there’s a definite chance something could happen.’
It’s been claimed Shotton, one of the higher earners at Boro, could be moved on if a fee can be agreed.
Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate said there is a chance players could leave the Riverside before Thursday’s 5pm transfer deadline, providing the deal is right for the club.
Shotton started Boro’s Championship opener at Luton last week but looked uncomfortable in the heart of defence, playing alongside Daniel Ayala.
One concern, though, is Boro’s lack of options at centre-half following Aden Flint’s move to Cardiff last month.
Club captain George Friend can play at centre-back but Dael Fry is still a couple of weeks away from returning to full-fitness.