Wigan boss explains striker substitution against Leeds United ahead of Middlesbrough clash
Towering striker Kieffer Moore will lead the line for Wigan against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night but the Latics do have injuries concerns ahead of their trip to Teesside.
Moore, who joined the Latics from Barnsley this summer, was substituted late on against Leeds on Saturday but manager Paul Cook says that was always part of the plan.
Wigan will have to cope without several first-team players, though, with Josh Windass, Anthony Pilkington and Joe Garner all sidelined through injury.
Midfielder Joe Williams will also miss the game after he was sent off against Leeds.
"We've planned to make a couple of changes going forward, but Kieffer being substituted on Saturday was all part of that plan to make sure he's available for Middlesbrough,” said Cook ahead of the game at the Riverside.
"We'll have a few lads playing together for the first time, but it's a good opportunity to continue to integration of the squad.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
"It's been disappointing to have a few injuries recently with Josh, Pilks and Joe Garner missing, but they'll be back before we know it."
Like Boro, Wigan have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship following Saturday’s setback.
Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate could be boosted by the return of defender Dael Fry who played 60 minutes for the under-23 side last week.
Left-back Hayden Coulson will miss the game with a thigh injury, though, and is expected to be unavailable for the next few weeks.