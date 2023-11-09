Will Callum Cooke return to Hartlepool United's starting XI to face Ebbsfleet United in predicted XI photo gallery
The break came at a good time for John Askey’s side following a third successive league defeat against Rochdale last time out.
Pools have dropped into the bottom half of the National League table and find themselves five points adrift of the play-off places.
Askey has been able to look to regroup his players over the break as well as make some significant moves in terms of agreeing a new deal with midfielder Nicky Featherstone and bringing in a former player of his in Mitch Hancox on loan from York City until January.
Pools have also been boosted by the news of Callum Cooke’s return to fitness following an ankle ligament injury – but will the midfielder make an immediate return to the starting line-up?
Here, we predict our starting XI for Hartlepool to face Ebbsfleet.