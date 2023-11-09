News you can trust since 1877
Callum Cooke has declared himself fit for Hartlepool United ahead of their meeting with Ebbsfleet United.Callum Cooke has declared himself fit for Hartlepool United ahead of their meeting with Ebbsfleet United.
Will Callum Cooke return to Hartlepool United's starting XI to face Ebbsfleet United in predicted XI photo gallery

After a two week break Hartlepool United return to National League action to face Ebbsfleet United.
By Joe Ramage
Published 9th Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT

The break came at a good time for John Askey’s side following a third successive league defeat against Rochdale last time out.

Pools have dropped into the bottom half of the National League table and find themselves five points adrift of the play-off places.

Askey has been able to look to regroup his players over the break as well as make some significant moves in terms of agreeing a new deal with midfielder Nicky Featherstone and bringing in a former player of his in Mitch Hancox on loan from York City until January.

Pools have also been boosted by the news of Callum Cooke’s return to fitness following an ankle ligament injury – but will the midfielder make an immediate return to the starting line-up?

Here, we predict our starting XI for Hartlepool to face Ebbsfleet.

Jameson lost his place to Joel Dixon against Rochdale but if Hartlepool boss John Askey is to return to the Harrogate loanee in goal this fixture would be an ideal time to do it after a two week break. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Pete Jameson

Jameson lost his place to Joel Dixon against Rochdale but if Hartlepool boss John Askey is to return to the Harrogate loanee in goal this fixture would be an ideal time to do it after a two week break. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Seaman could return in place of Luke Hendrie who is dealing with a thigh injury - Seaman himself has been struggling with a stomach issue.

2. Charlie Seaman

Seaman could return in place of Luke Hendrie who is dealing with a thigh injury - Seaman himself has been struggling with a stomach issue. Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Johnson recently extended his stay with Hartlepool on loan from Sunderland.

3. Zak Johnson

Johnson recently extended his stay with Hartlepool on loan from Sunderland. Photo: NW

Onariase could return to the starting XI after being left out of Hartlepool's previous two starting line-ups.

4. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase could return to the starting XI after being left out of Hartlepool's previous two starting line-ups. Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022

