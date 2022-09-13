Pools welcome the Railwaymen to the Suit Direct Stadium for their first game in 10 days following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Paul Hartley’s side were set to face Doncaster Rovers at the weekend before the fixture was postponed but now face another side relegated from League One last season in Crewe.

Alex Morris’ side have won three of their opening seven games of the season and sit in 10th place ahead of their visit to the North East tonight.

But Pools, despite being without a league win so far this campaign, will be buoyed by the arrival of new signing Chris Maguire.

Maguire joined after leaving Lincoln City earlier this month and could be in line for his debut against Crewe.

And here, at The Mail, we predict our starting XI for Pools, including whether Hartley will hand Maguire a first start.

1. Ben Killip Killip put in a fine display last time out at the Suit Direct Stadium against Harrogate Town.

2. Reghan Tumilty Tumilty filled in for Jamie Sterry at Colchester United, who was listed as '50-50' at the weekend, and gave a solid performance, also grabbing an assist to his name.

3. Rollin Menayese Menayese returned to the starting XI for the Papa Johns Trophy success over Harrogate Town and kept his spot against Colchester United. He is expected to continue in defence tonight.

4. Alex Lacey Lacey will be hoping to build on the clean sheet from his last Suit Direct Stadium outing.