Will ex-Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth man make Hartlepool United debut against Crewe Alexandra
Hartlepool United return to action against Crewe Alexandra tonight.
Pools welcome the Railwaymen to the Suit Direct Stadium for their first game in 10 days following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Paul Hartley’s side were set to face Doncaster Rovers at the weekend before the fixture was postponed but now face another side relegated from League One last season in Crewe.
Alex Morris’ side have won three of their opening seven games of the season and sit in 10th place ahead of their visit to the North East tonight.
But Pools, despite being without a league win so far this campaign, will be buoyed by the arrival of new signing Chris Maguire.
Maguire joined after leaving Lincoln City earlier this month and could be in line for his debut against Crewe.
And here, at The Mail, we predict our starting XI for Pools, including whether Hartley will hand Maguire a first start.