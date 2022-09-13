News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Could Chirs Maguire make his Hartlepool United debut against Crewe Alexndra. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Will ex-Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth man make Hartlepool United debut against Crewe Alexandra

Hartlepool United return to action against Crewe Alexandra tonight.

By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 10:27 am
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 10:29 am

Pools welcome the Railwaymen to the Suit Direct Stadium for their first game in 10 days following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Paul Hartley’s side were set to face Doncaster Rovers at the weekend before the fixture was postponed but now face another side relegated from League One last season in Crewe.

Alex Morris’ side have won three of their opening seven games of the season and sit in 10th place ahead of their visit to the North East tonight.

But Pools, despite being without a league win so far this campaign, will be buoyed by the arrival of new signing Chris Maguire.

Maguire joined after leaving Lincoln City earlier this month and could be in line for his debut against Crewe.

And here, at The Mail, we predict our starting XI for Pools, including whether Hartley will hand Maguire a first start.

1. Ben Killip

Killip put in a fine display last time out at the Suit Direct Stadium against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

2. Reghan Tumilty

Tumilty filled in for Jamie Sterry at Colchester United, who was listed as '50-50' at the weekend, and gave a solid performance, also grabbing an assist to his name. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

Photo Sales

3. Rollin Menayese

Menayese returned to the starting XI for the Papa Johns Trophy success over Harrogate Town and kept his spot against Colchester United. He is expected to continue in defence tonight. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

4. Alex Lacey

Lacey will be hoping to build on the clean sheet from his last Suit Direct Stadium outing. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

Photo Sales
Elizabeth IIChris MaguirePortsmouthSheffield Wednesday
Next Page
Page 1 of 3