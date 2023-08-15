News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United return to action at the Suit Direct Stadium when they face Maidenhead United. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United return to action at the Suit Direct Stadium when they face Maidenhead United. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United return to action at the Suit Direct Stadium when they face Maidenhead United. Picture by FRANK REID

Will Josh Umerah's Hartlepool United suspension force John Askey into system change in Maidenhead United predicted XI gallery?

After Saturday’s late drama Hartlepool United will be looking for back-to-back wins at the Suit Direct Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
Published 15th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Hartlepool scored a dramatic late win over Gateshead thanks to Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s 90th minute strike, despite John Askey’s side playing most of the second half with 10 men.

Josh Umerah was sent off which means he will miss tonight’s meeting with Maidenhead United as Hartlepool go in search of back-to-back wins.

Dieseruvwe will be hoping to continue his fine form into tonight’s game but how will Umerah’s absence impact Pools?

Here we predict our starting XI which includes a slight change in formation:

Dixon will continue in goal for Hartlepool against Maidenhead. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Joel Dixon

Dixon will continue in goal for Hartlepool against Maidenhead. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Dodds performed well in Hartlepool's win over Gateshead at the weekend and is likely to continue as part of a back three. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Dan Dodds

Dodds performed well in Hartlepool's win over Gateshead at the weekend and is likely to continue as part of a back three. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Onariase has enjoyed a steady start to his Hartlepool career. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase has enjoyed a steady start to his Hartlepool career. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Lacey made his first start since November in the win over Gateshead and could be tasked with back-to-back starts against Maidenhead. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

4. Alex Lacey

Lacey made his first start since November in the win over Gateshead and could be tasked with back-to-back starts against Maidenhead. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver

