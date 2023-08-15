Will Josh Umerah's Hartlepool United suspension force John Askey into system change in Maidenhead United predicted XI gallery?
After Saturday’s late drama Hartlepool United will be looking for back-to-back wins at the Suit Direct Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
Published 15th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool scored a dramatic late win over Gateshead thanks to Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s 90th minute strike, despite John Askey’s side playing most of the second half with 10 men.
Josh Umerah was sent off which means he will miss tonight’s meeting with Maidenhead United as Hartlepool go in search of back-to-back wins.
Dieseruvwe will be hoping to continue his fine form into tonight’s game but how will Umerah’s absence impact Pools?
Here we predict our starting XI which includes a slight change in formation:
