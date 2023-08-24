Will key Hartlepool United player feature against AFC Fylde in predicted XI photo gallery
Hartlepool United face AFC Fylde in front of the TNT Sports cameras this weekend.
By Joe Ramage
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST
Hartlepool return to home soil on the back of a thrilling 3-2 success over Southend United to maintain their positive start to the new season.
Pools will be looking to make it three wins out of three at home when they welcome the National League North champions on Saturday tea-time.
John Askey may have a decision to make in attack should striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe not be deemed fit as we predict our starting XI:
