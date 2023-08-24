News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United will be looking to continue their early season form against AFC Fylde. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United will be looking to continue their early season form against AFC Fylde. Picture by FRANK REID
Will key Hartlepool United player feature against AFC Fylde in predicted XI photo gallery

Hartlepool United face AFC Fylde in front of the TNT Sports cameras this weekend.
By Joe Ramage
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

Hartlepool return to home soil on the back of a thrilling 3-2 success over Southend United to maintain their positive start to the new season.

Pools will be looking to make it three wins out of three at home when they welcome the National League North champions on Saturday tea-time.

John Askey may have a decision to make in attack should striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe not be deemed fit as we predict our starting XI:

Dixon has conceded just two goals on home soil and will be targeting a first clean sheet against Fylde. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Joel Dixon

Dixon has conceded just two goals on home soil and will be targeting a first clean sheet against Fylde. Picture by FRANK REID

Seaman scored the winner against Southend and will be looking to continue his fine start to life at Victoria Park. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Charlie Seaman

Seaman scored the winner against Southend and will be looking to continue his fine start to life at Victoria Park. Picture by FRANK REID

Dodds is set to continue his 100 per cent start for Hartlepool this season. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Dan Dodds

Dodds is set to continue his 100 per cent start for Hartlepool this season. Picture by FRANK REID

Onariase has started all four games for Hartlepool since his summer arrival. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase has started all four games for Hartlepool since his summer arrival. Picture by FRANK REID

