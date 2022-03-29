There will be a familiar face among the Stags’ ranks as Rhys Oates makes his return to the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools look to bounce back from their defeat at Northampton Town.

Graeme Lee’s side enjoyed plenty of possession and created some decent opportunities at Sixfields on Saturday but were unable to take advantage as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat.

And Lee’s side now come up against another team vying for promotion with Nigel Clough’s Mansfield pressing for a play-off spot.

Lee suggested he had an idea of how he might line-up this evening but much of that may depend of the situation of goalkeeper Ben Killip and whether he has recovered from an illness.

But here at The Mail we predict Killip could feature as one of three changes from Saturday’s defeat.

Ben Killip Killip is in line to start should he have fully recovered from the illness which kept him out of Saturday's trip to Northampton Town.

Jamie Sterry Graeme Lee may revert to a back four with Sterry at fullback.

Neill Byrne Byrne is expected to continue in defence for Pools.

Timi Odusina Odusina will be looking to bounce back from a rare difficult afternoon against Northampton Town.