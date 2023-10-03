News you can trust since 1877
Will Nicky Featherstone start for Hartlepool United at Boreham Wood after completing short-term return - predicted XI

Hartlepool United are looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing double on home soil.
By Joe Ramage
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:24 BST

Having secured their first clean sheet in seven months with their 1-0 win over Dagenham & Redbrige last time out on their travels, John Askey’s side were unable to follow things up as they slipped to back-to-back 2-0 defeats on home turf.

Those defeats have seen Askey’s men drop out of the top seven by virtue of their poor goal difference as they look to make amends with a trip to Boreham Wood on Wednesday.

Askey could hand a second debut to the returning Nicky Featherstone after the former club captain put pen to paper on a short-term deal to rejoin the club with the Pools boss awaiting updates on the fitness of both Kieran Wallace and Alex Lacey.

And here is how we predict Hartlepool will line-up for their trip to Meadow Park.

Jameson kept a clean sheet in Hartlepool's most recent away fixture at Dagenham & Redbridge.

1. Pete Jameson

Jameson kept a clean sheet in Hartlepool's most recent away fixture at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Seaman is one of three players to have started every game this season for Hartlepool.

2. Charlie Seaman

Seaman is one of three players to have started every game this season for Hartlepool.

The Sunderland loanee has started back-to-back games in defence for John Askey's side.

3. Zak Johnson

The Sunderland loanee has started back-to-back games in defence for John Askey's side.

Onariase is another who has started every game for Hartlepool so far this season.

4. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase is another who has started every game for Hartlepool so far this season.

