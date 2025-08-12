Our Pools writer Robbie Stelling has picked out six winners and six losers from the weekend's long trip to Huish Park.
1. Harvey Cartwright - winner
Kept a clean sheet on his Pools debut despite only having trained with his new side twice before being thrown in at the deep end. Looked confident and assured, producing a number of important saves in the second half and commanding his area well, particularly when the hosts bombarded his box in the final quarter of an hour. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
2. Danny Johnson - loser
On a day when Mani Dieseruvwe marked his Rochdale debut with a brace, the new Pools front line looked well off the pace in Somerset. Johnson was sloppy with his passing and squandered a decent chance early in the second half when his tame effort proved comfortable for Jed Ward from a promising position. That said, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that a completely new-look front line needs time to gel and Pools fans can feel confident they'll come good. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
3. Jed Ward - winner
With Pools goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright impressing on his debut, Yeovil's Jed Ward produced a similarly strong showing on his Glovers bow. Despite one or two nervous moments, particularly with his distribution, in the opening exchanges, the Bristol Rovers loanee grew in confidence and made a number of sharp saves in the second half, doing well to deny Alex Reid when the Pools frontman threatened to bear down on goal. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
4. Alex Reid - loser
There is a lot of pressure on the 29-year-old's shoulders but it was a slow start for Reid in Somerset. Signed, in effect, to replace the goals lost by the departing Mani Dieseruvwe, Reid showed one or two flashes of promise and his movement was bright enough, but the former Oldham man will need to do much more as the season progresses. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK