4 . Alex Reid - loser

There is a lot of pressure on the 29-year-old's shoulders but it was a slow start for Reid in Somerset. Signed, in effect, to replace the goals lost by the departing Mani Dieseruvwe, Reid showed one or two flashes of promise and his movement was bright enough, but the former Oldham man will need to do much more as the season progresses. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK