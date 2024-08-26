Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United suffered their first defeat of the new National League season after forfeiting a two goal lead to lose in added time. Pools made a superb start and raced into a two goal lead thanks to a brace from Joe Grey but lost Tom Parkes to injury and then Jack Hunter, who was sent off following two quickfire yellow cards. The visitors battled hard but goals from lively substitute Matt Ward, Tunji Akinola’s deflected effort and a 92nd minute winner from Harry Beautyman sunk Darren Sarll’s side.

Pools boss Darren Sarll was returning to Woking for the first time since his departure last November; it was the second time the new manager had been back to one of his former haunts this month, having steered his side to a 1-0 win over Yeovil in Somerset on the opening day.

Sarll spent 18 months in charge of the Cards, leading the Surrey side to the National League play-offs in his first season at the helm before leaving midway through the following campaign after a run of eight defeats in 10 matches.

Pools arrived at the Kingfield Stadium unbeaten in their first four matches but in need of a good performance after failing to impress on Saturday when Mani Dieseruvwe's 98th minute equaliser rescued a point at Wealdstone.

Woking, meanwhile, lost their first two games but responded with successive wins, trouncing strugglers Ebbsfleet 3-0 at the weekend.

Sarll made three changes from the Wealdstone clash as the experienced Kieron Freeman replaced Louis Stephenson after the teenager defender endured a torrid 45 minutes on Saturday.

Nicky Featherstone replaced Anthony Mancini in midfield after adding his consummate calmness and composure to the engine room following his half time introduction against the Stones; that was the veteran's 418th game for Pools, making him the club's fifth highest appearance-maker of all time.

Billy Sass-Davies replaced skipper Luke Waterfall in the heart of the defence, with Sarll keen to give the 34-year-old a rest as Pools prepared for their second game in 72 hours; supporters will still be having nightmares from last year's August bank holiday weekend when Pools lost Dan Dodds and Mancini and began their slide down the table.

Sass-Davies, who made an assured first start against Tamworth in midweek, played for the Cards under Sarll last year.

Woking, who secured their National League status on the final day of last season, have endured a testing summer that saw them flirt with financial ruin; owner Drew Volpe was willing to sell the club for just £1 and kept them afloat thanks to a £600,000 loan from his parents.

Manager Micahel Doyle made three changes from his side's comprehensive win over Ebbsfleet, with Ben Wynter, Jermaine Anderson and Lewis Walker, who is the son of former England centre-half Des, all coming in; former Pools defender Timi Odusina, who is a fan favourite in Surrey, missed out through injury.

Woking skipper Dale Gorman was an apprentice under Sarll at Stevenage while centre-half Max Dyche is the son of Everton manager Sean.

The Cards were fundraising for Gateshead skipper Greg Olley, who broke his leg in the Heed's game against Woking following a strong challenge by Dion Kelly-Evans; Olley later took to social media to confirm that he bore no ill-feeling towards Kelly-Evans and that he was beginning the first stages of his recovery.

Pools made the perfect start and were two goals up inside seven minutes thanks to Joe Grey.

The visitors took the lead after just two minutes when Grey finished off a flowing move following a clever flick by the impressive Kieron Freeman.

Things got even better for Sarll's side five minutes later when Grey latched onto Mani Dieseruvwe's smart flick and blasted the ball beyond Will Jaaskelainen and into the roof of the net.

The home side rallied somewhat and had a goal ruled out when Lewis Walker was adjudged to have been in an offside position after tapping the ball past Dixon from close range; he certainly didn't think so and was booked for his protestations but it looked like the linesman had made the right call.

However, things started to turn for Pools when Tom Parkes was forced off with what looked like a shoulder injury. Manny Onariase was his replacement.

Woking had an appeal for a penalty waved away after the lively Dan Moss stole in behind Sass-Davies, who was almost caught napping, but the referee showed no interest.

Pools were reduced to 10 men for the second time in three matches when Jack Hunter received two yellow cards in quick succession; all of a sudden, the home fans were getting into the game and Darren Sarll's side had it all to do.

The visitors remained resolute until the break despite a handful of nervous moments, particularly when David Ferguson diverted Dale Gorman's free-kick towards Joel Dixon's near post and the goalkeeper reacted well to turn it behind. Woking felt the ball might have deflected off Ferguson's shoulder but the man in the middle waved away their appeals.

Joel Dixon did well to beat Lewis Walker to a through ball but survived a nervous moment in added time when he was a little too ambitious in venturing off his line and was almost caught out by substitute Dennon Lewis.

Dixon produced a big save five minutes into the second half after a cross from Jamie Andrews found Lewis Walker at the back post but the Pools stopper was equal to his powerful effort at this near post.

Pools were hanging on and survived a hair-raising moment on the hour when Dale Gorman's free-kick whistled just wide of Joel Dixon's far post; it was a rare moment of recklessness from Sass-Davies to concede the free-kick after he dived in on the edge of the box.

Woking eventually pulled one back with 23 minutes of normal time remaining when Matt Ward fired beyond Dixon after juggling the ball at the back post; for pretty much the first time all afternoon, Pools allowed the visitors too much time in the box.

The home side were throwing everything at Pools but some sublime last ditch defending by Manny Onariase and then Billy Sass-Davies.

Despite a defiant effort from the visitors, Woking drew level 10 minutes from time through Tunji Akinola's deflected effort; the equaliser came after careless play by Nathan Sheron, who lost the ball in a precarious position.

Woking pressed forward in search of a winner and went close through Lewis Walker before having an optimistic appeal for a penalty turned down.

Substitute Deon Moore headed wide from yet another Woking corner as the clock ticked down; it was another let off for Pools, the Guyana international should have scored.

Despite a resolute effort from the 10 men, substitute Harry Beautyman won the game for Woking in the second minute of added time after more good work from former Ipswich man Matt Ward, who beat two defenders with a driving run to the byline before cutting the ball back.

It was a heartbreaking end for Pools, who forfeited a two goal lead for the second successive August bank holiday. For all their battling endeavour, a needless red card came back to haunt them after a scintillating start to the game.

Pools: Dixon; Freeman (sub, Stephenson, 81), Sass-Davies, Parkes (c) (sub, Onariase, 18), Ferguson; Featherstone (sub, Sloggett, 65), Hunter, Sheron; Grey (sub, Mancini, 84), Dieseruvwe, Campbell (sub, Robinson, 65).

Woking: Jaaskelainen, Moss, Wynter (Ward, 45), Harries, Dyche, Jones (sub, Lewis, 26 (sub, Kendall, 45)); Gorman, (c), Akinola, Andrews; Anderson (Beautyman, 61); Walker (Moore, 66).

Att: 2,646 (203).