Woking make two changes for long trip to Hartlepool United

Woking have made two changes for this afternoon's long trip to Hartlepool United.

Despite a real sense of optimism ahead of the new campaign, pressure is already beginning to mount on experienced manager Neal Ardley. Having led the Cards clear of trouble and to a 15th placed finish last term, the expectation was that Woking, who retained most of their squad over the summer and welcomed a number of new faces, would be able to kick on ahead of the new campaign. However, Ardley's side arrive in the North East second from bottom in the National League having lost all of their opening three matches.