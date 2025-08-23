Woking make two changes for long trip to Hartlepool United

By Robbie Stelling
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 14:22 BST
Woking manager Neal Ardley, who is already under a bit of pressure after his side lost all of their opening three National League games, has made two changes as he bids to end Hartlepool United's unbeaten start to the campaign. Picture by Simon Marper/PA Wire.placeholder image
Woking have made two changes for this afternoon's long trip to Hartlepool United.

Despite a real sense of optimism ahead of the new campaign, pressure is already beginning to mount on experienced manager Neal Ardley. Having led the Cards clear of trouble and to a 15th placed finish last term, the expectation was that Woking, who retained most of their squad over the summer and welcomed a number of new faces, would be able to kick on ahead of the new campaign. However, Ardley's side arrive in the North East second from bottom in the National League having lost all of their opening three matches.

In a bid to alter their flattering fortunes, Ardley has made two changes from Tuesday night's bitterly disappointing defeat to Wealdstone. Winger Matt Ward, who scored against Pools last season, drops out of the squad altogether while Jamie Andrews falls to the bench. The experienced Aiden O'Brien, a former Republic of Ireland international, and Aaron Drewe, who signed from National League South side Oxford City in June, are called into the XI.

