Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Woking manager Neal Ardley hailed the performance of his side, and in particular former Hartlepool United defender Timi Odusina, following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Pools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cards had to survive for around an hour with 10 men after Chinwike Okoli was sent off 36 minutes into his Woking debut when he dragged down Mani Dieseruvwe as the striker went through on goal.

At the stage, it looked set to become a long and difficult afternoon for Woking, who are now unbeaten in seven matches since Ardley's appointment last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woking arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium in fine form and full of confidence but the Cards were in the midst of a central-defensive crisis after the highly rated Cian Harries, who made 24 appearances in the first half of the season, signed for promoting-chasing Forest Green Rovers while Max Dyche was recalled from his loan by League One strugglers Northampton.

Woking boss Neal Ardley, who was among the favourites for the Pools job in October, hailed his side's battling performance as the Cards survived for an hour with 10 men during Saturday's draw at the Prestige Group Stadium. Picture by Simon Marper/PA Wire.

Things got even worse when Tunji Akinola, another regular in the side, was ruled out through injury. That left Woking with 18-year-old Ipswich loanee Jokubas Mazionis, who started just his second senior game at the weekend, Chinwike Okoli, who signed on loan from Millwall 24 hours before kick-off, and Timi Odusina, who hadn't played since November following a serious injury.

Although Odusina, who made 82 appearances for Pools and was part of the side that won promotion in 2021, had only returned to training on Monday, Ardley had little choice but to risk his introduction after Okoli was given his marching orders.

As it turned out, Odusina and the impressive Mazionis formed a stellar partnership and limited Pools to just a handful of opportunities. Other than a low drive from Nathan Sheron at the start of the second half, goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen hardly had a save to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woking, who were well-organised, resolute and tireless throughout, went ahead nine minutes into the second half when defender David Ferguson inadvertently turned Harry Beautyman's cross into his own box. While the visitors were unable to hold onto their lead and were pegged back when Luke Charman glanced Nicky Featherstone's free-kick into the far corner, it was nonetheless a valuable point for the Cards.

Speaking to Woking's club website after the game, Ardley expressed his pride at his side's determined defensive effort, especially given the challenging circumstances.

"Timi's literally had three days training. He's been out for a few months," he said.

"He was almost begging the physio to let him travel and be on the bench. With Tunji (Akinola) being injured, we thought we'd put him on the bench in case we needed him for the last 20 minutes. He ended up having to play the best part of 65, 70 minutes and I thought he did great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"None of it was ideal, but the group of lads ran through brick walls for us out there. The game plan worked. We had to concede some space to them, but there were some moments when we nearly broke on them and nearly got in.

"It was a difficult pitch, it looked like it had more grass on it but it was really bobbly. When we weren't sloppy and turned over the ball unnecessarily, I thought we cut through into some nice areas.

"It's a tough place to play, they're a really experienced team. I think their average age must be around 30, my two centre-halves had a combined age of 39. They're a team of men. It was always going to be a really tough game, and obviously that was made tougher 35 minutes in. Chin (Okoli) is down in there, but it was really difficult for him.

"To go home with something is great for us. Given the circumstances, I'm really proud of the boys. The way the boys fought and battled for that point was incredible."