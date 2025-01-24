Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Woking manager Neal Ardley has suggested former Hartlepool United promotion-winning defender Timi Odusina could be set to return to his squad this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ardley was appointed Cards boss last month, replacing the embattled Michael Doyle with Woking embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Despite taking the reins in difficult circumstances, Ardley is yet to taste defeat as Woking manager, with the Cards set to arrive in the North East unbeaten in their last six matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Woking are in the midst of something of a defensive crisis after Cian Harries, who made 24 appearances in the first half of the season, signed for National League leaders Forest Green Rovers while Max Dyche was recalled from his loan by League One strugglers Northampton.

Odusina, who made 82 appearances for Pools and was part of the side that won promotion in 2021, could be set to return for Woking this weekend having missed more than two months through injury. Picture by Federico Maranesi/MI News.

While Woking moved to bolster their back line with the loan signing of Chinwike Okoli, who was part of the Bromley side that won promotion to League Two last term, from Millwall, Ardley admits he's also hoping Odusina might be back in contention.

The 25-year-old made 82 appearances for Pools, starting in the 2021 play-off final against Torquay, and is held in high regard at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Having signed for Bradford in the summer of 2022, Odusina found his opportunities limited at Valley Parade and joined Woking on an initial loan deal the following September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After impressing on loan, Odusina signed a permanent contract in Surrey in May 2024, becoming one of then-manager Michael Doyle's first summer signings.

However, injuries have hampered the defender's progress this term, with the former Norwich man not having featured since November.

It was initially feared that the injury might keep Odusina out for the remainder of the campaign but Ardley, who has vast experience in the National League having taken charge of the likes of Notts County, Solihull Moors and York, admitted he was hoping the defender might be involved for the trip to the North East.

"Timi's good," he told Woking's official club website.

"He's been rehabbing for quite a while now and he's back to a point where he's started to join in training. He was involved on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and he's doing most of it now.

"Timi's in a spot now where it's more about his fitness levels. We'll have a look at the squad and it might be needs must on Saturday, he might come back into the squad on Saturday."