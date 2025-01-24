"He's had two loans at Sutton and Bromley, so has experience of being at the level and in the environment.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Woking have signed defender Chinwike Okoli on loan from Millwall on the eve of their trip to Hartlepool United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cards will arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium full of confidence following a run of six games unbeaten under new boss Neal Ardley. However, Woking are in the midst of something of a defensive crisis after Cian Harries was sold to National League leaders Forest Green Rovers, while Max Dyche was recalled from his loan by League One strugglers Northampton.

Former Pools promotion-winner Timi Odusina signed permanently for Woking last summer but hasn't featured since November following a serious injury. The 25-year-old, who made 82 appearances for Pools, has returned to training although Saturday's game looks like it could come too soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Okoli arrives as a much-needed defensive reinforcement having spent the first part of the season on loan at Sutton, making eight League Two appearances and winning the club's player of the month award in September.

Woking manager Neal Ardley, who was linked with the Pools job back in October, has signed defender Chinwike Okoli ahead of his side's visit to the Prestige Group Stadium this weekend. Picture by Simon Marper/PA Wire.

The centre-back knows the National League well, having made three appearances for Torquay in 2022 before playing 19 times for eventual promotion-winners Bromley last season. Okoli was a regular in the Ravens back line in the first half of the campaign, with his final game a thumping 4-1 win over Pools in November 2023.

Woking's director of football Jody Brown told the official club website that Cards boss Neal Ardley had been a long-term admirer of their latest recruit.

"Neal highlighted Chin as a player that could help us if the situation arose as he'd seen a fair bit of him," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's had two loans at Sutton and Bromley, so has experience of being at the level and in the environment.

"Given the sale of Cian Harries and the fitness doubts surrounding one or two of our defenders, this loan works."