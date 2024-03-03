News you can trust since 1877
'Worked hard' and 'will be annoyed' - Hartlepool United player ratings following National League defeat to Barnet

Hartlepool United’s lingering play-off hopes were dented by a 2-1 home defeat by Barnet on Saturday.
By Paul Fraser
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 09:44 GMT

Here’s how our correspondent marked each Pools player out of 10 for their performances.

Will be annoyed to have been beaten by Hartigan’s freak free-kick but otherwise made stops to keep the score down.

1. Joel Dixon - 5

Tried to get down his line a couple of times before the debutant was withdrawn at the break.

2. Kwaku Oduroh - 6

Gave away a needless free-kick near the touchline that ended up with Hartigan scoring.

3. Emmanuel Onariase - 5

Hobbled off after a frustrating start mid-way through the first half having left O’Donkor in acres of space for the opener.

4. Tom Parkes - 5

