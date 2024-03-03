'Worked hard' and 'will be annoyed' - Hartlepool United player ratings following National League defeat to Barnet

Here’s how our correspondent marked each Pools player out of 10 for their performances.
1. Joel Dixon - 5
Will be annoyed to have been beaten by Hartigan’s freak free-kick but otherwise made stops to keep the score down. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Kwaku Oduroh - 6
Tried to get down his line a couple of times before the debutant was withdrawn at the break. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Emmanuel Onariase - 5
Gave away a needless free-kick near the touchline that ended up with Hartigan scoring. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Tom Parkes - 5
Hobbled off after a frustrating start mid-way through the first half having left O’Donkor in acres of space for the opener. Photo: Mark Fletcher