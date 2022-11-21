Pubs in town were packed for the team’s opening match of the competition against Iran in Qatar which kicked off at 1pm on Monday afternoon.

A number of schools also screened the game which England won emphatically 6-2.

The Park Inn, in Park Road, was packed to capacity with around 200 enthusiastic Three Lions fans.

Fans at The Park Inn celebrate England scoring in their World Cup match against Iran.

Pub manager Tracy Bell said: “I didn’t expect it to be as busy as it was. There wasn’t a seat to be had.

"It was a fantastic atmosphere.”

The pub will be screening all of the matches throughout the World Cup with Tracy saying the competition – the first ever to be held in the winter – will provide a welcome boost to trade.

"I have seen quite a few new faces today,” she said.

The pub was busy for England's opening game.

The pub has also been decked out specially for the World Cup with flags of different nations covering the ceiling of the bar.

Children were also celebrating after watching the match in schools, including at Clavering and Fens primaries.

At Clavering Primary School, about 200 youngsters gathered in the main hall to watch the second half on a big screen.

Children at Clavering Primary School went wild when another England goal went in.

There were noisy chants of “England, England” whenever the team attacked.

And they went wild when goals went in, especially the fifth from Marcus Rashford and sixth by Jack Grealish.

Headteacher Sonya Black said: “The atmosphere has been fantastic. I could hear the cheers when England scored from my office.”

Many children watching Monday’s game wore England shirts and hats.

Celebrations at Fens Primary School.

Each class has adopted a country for the duration of the competition and will be learning about their people and culture.

Mrs Black added: “We’re using this as an opportunity to teach the children about other cultures and being tolerant of others.”

Deputy head Neil McAvoy added: “Children across the school are very excited about the World Cup and are making the most of the opportunity to watch the first England match together.”

But the school has not shied away from the controversies around the competition and are discussing these with the children at an age-appropriate level.