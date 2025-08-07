"He's got the experience and character we need, and we're really pleased to add him to the group."

Yeovil Town have completed the signing of experienced striker Junior Morias ahead of Saturday's National League season opener against Hartlepool United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the second year in a row, Pools are set to begin their campaign with a 687-mile round trip to Somerset. A lot has changed since the sides met 12 months ago, when Jack Hunter's debut goal ensured Pools returned to the North East with all three points. While Pools fans are probably sick of hearing about takeovers following the dramatic developments at the end of last season, Yeovil are themselves under new ownership after Dubai-based entrepreneur Prabhu Srinivasan bought the club from the outspoken Martin Hellier in May. Given the stormy end to Hellier's tenure, which saw a series of bizarre rants and banning orders alienate him from the Glovers fanbase, it's perhaps little surprise that the new regime are focusing on "calm and sustainable" growth in Somerset.

In contrast to Pools, who have welcomed 11 summer signings and look to have completed the bulk of their transfer business well in advance of the new season, Yeovil have taken a little bit more time to get going when it comes to recruitment. After a move to a new training ground ate into the club's summer budget, there have been concerns among Yeovil fans about the lack of activity in the transfer window. However, the ball seems to be rolling again at last and the Glovers have welcomed goalkeeper Jed Ward, who impressed on loan at Forest Green Rovers last season, teenage forward Ben Wodskou and midfielder Luke McCormick to Huish Park in the last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Cooper's side have since moved to bolster their front line with the signing of Junior Morias, who joins on a one-year deal having left Notts County at the end of last season. The 30-year-old failed to make much of a mark at Meadow Lane and scored just twice in 17 matches, spending time out on loan at both Dagenham and Redbridge, where he found the net seven times in 22 games, and Woking, bagging two goals in seven appearances. While that might not be the most remarkable record, Morias knows the National League well and was prolific in an earlier spell at Dagenham, scoring 25 goals in 63 games. He arrives to strengthen a Yeovil front line which already includes the combative Aaron Jarvis, who enjoyed a titanic tussle with Pools skipper Tom Parkes when the two sides faced off last season.

Yeovil have added to their attacking options ahead of Saturday's visit of Pools following the signing of former Boreham Wood, Peterborough and Dagenham and Redbridge frontman Junior Morias. Picture by Getty Images.

"Junior is a strong, aggressive striker who gives us a real presence up front," Yeovil manager Mark Cooper told the Glovers official website.

"He's got the experience and character we need, and we're really pleased to add him to the group."