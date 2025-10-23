York City co-owner Matthew Uggla has claimed a compensation deal with Hartlepool United over Joe Grey is "already sorted".

In a post on X earlier this month, Uggla, who has held a majority 51 per cent stake in York alongside his mother, Julie-Anne, since June 2023 suggested that a compensation package for the attacker had already been agreed after it was sent to a tribunal following Grey's exit from Pools in July.

At the time of his departure, Pools said in a statement that "every effort was made to retain Joe" and that the club offered "much-improved terms" while "negotiations spanned several months".

The long-serving attacker, who joined the Pools academy in 2019, was one of a number of high-profile departure over the summer, with talismanic top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during a prolific spell at Victoria Park, leaving to sign for Rochdale.

The attacker, who made 155 appearances at Victoria Park, left Pools this summer to sign for National League promotion-contenders York. Picture by Frank Reid.

The futures of both Grey and Dieseruvwe became the subject of much speculation in the second half of the 2024/25 season, with Pools initially offering the pair new terms in January. However, as negotiations showed little sign of progressing and off-field issues overshadowed the end of the campaign, it soon started to become apparent that Pools were set to lose two of their prize assets on free transfers.

Pools did at least stand to secure compensation for Grey on account of his development in the club's academy, with the fee to be set by a tribunal after an initial offer from York was rejected.

Grey, who made his Pools debut in a thumping 4-0 win over Maidenhead in October 2020, went on to score 24 goals in 155 games at Victoria Park and was part of the side that won promotion back to the Football League in 2021, featuring 13 times in the 2020/21 campaign, as well as the team that reached the fourth round of the FA Cup, helping to set up a memorable trip to Premier League Crystal Palace after scoring the winner against Blackpool in the third round.

The diminutive forward really came into his own in the 2023/24 season, scoring 13 goals in 43 games and thriving towards the end of the campaign under Sunderland legend and former England striker Kevin Phillips, finding the net seven times in his final 13 appearances. While last season, not helped by a hernia injury that required surgery, was somewhat leaner, scoring six times in 39 matches, Grey remained a hugely popular figure on the terraces at Victoria Park thanks to his energy, commitment and determination.

York City co-owner provides an update on Joe Grey.

The attacker signed for a York side who missed out on promotion to League Two last season despite finishing second after amassing a whopping 96 points, losing out to Oldham in the play-off semi-finals. In a bid to go one better this time around, mother-and-son co-owners Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla flexed their financial muscles over the summer, welcoming the likes of Ash Palmer and Ollie Banks, both former National League title winners with Chesterfield, highly-rated Mansfield midfielder Hiram Boateng, Altrincham attacker Alex Newby, who scored 15 times for the Robins last season, Gateshead skipper Greg Olley, Mark Kitching, who was part of the Oldham side that won promotion last term, and Grey.

After drawing three of their first four games of the new campaign, however, the Ugglas made the surprise decision to sack popular manager Adam Hinshelwood and replace him with former Wealdstone and Notts County boss Stuart Maynard.

Having initially found himself in and out of the side, Grey looks to have established himself as a regular under Maynard, scoring once in 14 matches so far for the Minstermen, who are sixth in the National League table and seven points behind leaders Rochdale.

Hartlepool United were contacted for comment by the Mail regarding the compensation claims for Grey but the club declined to comment.

