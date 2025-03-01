York City defender Dan Batty calls on his side to "fight, battle and scrap" ahead of all-important clash with Hartlepool United
Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, the Minstermen set about on a complete overhaul of their squad in the summer, with manager Adam Hinshelwood plundering his former side Worthing to lure Ollie Pearce, who is the National League's leading scorer with 21 goals in 33 games, and Joe Felix, renowned as one of the division's most versatile and reliable performers, to North Yorkshire. York also signed highly rated goalkeeper Harrison Male, who spent two campaigns with Hinshelwood in West Sussex and was voted as player of the season at Dorking Wanderers last term, as well as former Rochale attacker Tyrese Sinclair. As if that wasn't enough, the Minstermen signed striker Josh Stones, who scored twice against Pools for Oldham last season, for a rumoured £350,000 - some estimates suggest the fee was as high as £420,000 - in January. While York are well placed in second, six points behind league leaders Barnet but with a game in hand, Hinshelwood's side will be keen to reel in the Bees to avoid the relative lottery of the National League play-offs.
Batty, who signed for York in August 2023, survived last summer's cull and has established himself as a consistent performer on the right side of the Minstermen's defence. The former Fleetwood full-back, who can also play in midfield, has made 29 appearances this term and is expecting a difficult game when his side take on an out of sorts Pools this weekend.
"I think it's going to be a tough game," he told York's official club website.
"We know we're going to have to fight, battle and scrap.
"Obviously, we've got to try and implement what we do, get the ball down, work into good areas and create opportunities."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.