"We know we're going to have to fight, battle and scrap.

York City defender Dan Batty has challenged his side to "fight, battle and scrap" ahead of this weekend's all-important trip to Hartlepool United.

Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, the Minstermen set about on a complete overhaul of their squad in the summer, with manager Adam Hinshelwood plundering his former side Worthing to lure Ollie Pearce, who is the National League's leading scorer with 21 goals in 33 games, and Joe Felix, renowned as one of the division's most versatile and reliable performers, to North Yorkshire. York also signed highly rated goalkeeper Harrison Male, who spent two campaigns with Hinshelwood in West Sussex and was voted as player of the season at Dorking Wanderers last term, as well as former Rochale attacker Tyrese Sinclair. As if that wasn't enough, the Minstermen signed striker Josh Stones, who scored twice against Pools for Oldham last season, for a rumoured £350,000 - some estimates suggest the fee was as high as £420,000 - in January. While York are well placed in second, six points behind league leaders Barnet but with a game in hand, Hinshelwood's side will be keen to reel in the Bees to avoid the relative lottery of the National League play-offs.