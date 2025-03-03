York City defender Jeff King hailed his side's hard-fought 1-0 win over Hartlepool United as "massively important".

The Minstermen cannot afford to drop too many points between now and the end of the season if they're to overhaul National League leaders Barnet, who are unbeaten in their last 20 matches. With the Bees winning away at play-off chasing Oldham at the weekend, York, who are six points behind Dean Brennan's side with a game in hand, managed to keep pace with the front-runners thanks to Ollie Pearce's 40th minute goal.

Although Pools are in the midst of a difficult run that's seen them win just one of their last 10 games, leaving them with little left to play for other than pride, the short trip to the Prestige Group Stadium felt like a potential banana skin for the Minstermen. With York showing one or two signs of nerves in recent weeks as the title race hots up, dropping points against Barnet, Halifax, Boston and Sutton, Pools had hoped to make the most of home advantage to get one over on their rivals. While there wasn't much to separate the two teams and substitute Mani Dieseruvwe, who has a decent scoring record against the Minstermen, spurned a golden chance to equalise in the second half, the resolute visitors held on to secure an important three points that keeps their title hopes alive.

King has had to be patient since signing for the Minstermen in November, with the impressive form of Joe Felix, one of a number of players who followed Hinshelwood from former club Worthing in the summer, reducing him to just a handful of appearances. However, King, who won the National League title with Chesterfield last season, was handed his first start against Maidenhead in midweek and was included from the off again at the weekend. The experienced former Bolton, Halifax and Swindon man, who started out as an attacker before converting to full-back later in his career, impressed with a purposeful and industrious performance on Saturday, causing problems with his driving forward runs and keeping the lively Reyes Cleary relatively quiet for the most part.

"It was a tough game," King told York's official club website.

"The two games we've had against Maidenhead and Hartlepool, you look at them and think they're tough places to go. Every point is valuable, so to get three is massively, massively important, especially after dropping points against Halifax.

"You have no right to turn up at away grounds and just think you can play nice football, it doesn't work like that. You've got to earn the right first. In the first 40 minutes, we were quite poor but we stuck to our jobs. In the second half we had a little bit more purpose about what we were trying to do. We weren't just hitting balls into hopeful channels and trying to play off scraps. When our subs came on, I thought they really impacted the game, they made it much easier for us. Lenell (John-Lewis) and Junior (Luamba) came on and gave us a bit of presence and a bit of size and I think we could have gone on to score a couple more in the final stages of the game."