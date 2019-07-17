York City preview - Huddersfield Town left-back set to feature for Hartlepool United
Hartlepool United will journey down the A19 this evening to face York City in their fifth pre-season friendly of the summer (7pm kick-off).
Pools will travel to Bootham Crescent on the back of a 4-0 defeat at home to Championship side Middlesbrough on Sunday.
The club’s final pre-season match on the road will see them come against a strong National League North side in York who saw off Bolton Wanderers over the weekend.
The Minstermen, managed by former Gateshead boss Steve Watson, have strengthened significantly over the summer with big additions such as Steve McNulty from Tranmere Rovers, FA Trophy winning midfielder Andy Bond from AFC Fylde and striker Dan Maguire from Blyth Spartans.
Former Pools midfielder Paddy McLaughlin also joined City on a permanent basis following his loan spell at Bootham during the second half of last season.
United manager Craig Hignett feels tonight’s game will be another ideal test for his side.
“York away will be another tough one, it’ll be a different type of game but it’s one that should reflect what we’ll face in the league,” he said.
“We’ll start cranking it up a little bit now, we had a few players get 90 minutes against Middlesbrough which was good for them and we’ll start giving more players 90 as the games go on.
“The lads are in a really good place actually and have had a good go today but we’ve learnt a lot about what we need to do to stop what happened against Middlesbrough happening again.”
Hignett isn’t expected to make too many changes from the squad that faced Middlesbrough with Ryan Donaldson (calf) and Mark Kitching (back) likely to miss out again.
Defender Myles Anderson could appear for the first time in pre-season while Luke Williams will be hoping to get a couple of run-outs before the start of the league season.
Huddersfield Town under-23s left-back Romoney Crichlow-Noble has been training at the club and looks set to feature ahead of a possible loan move.
Tickets will be available from turnstiles 14 to 23 for Pools supporters and priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.