Young Hartlepool United goalkeeper Josh Mazfari signs new contract and is set to head out on loan
The 19-year-old is set to join Northern League outfit Redcar Athletic on loan for the upcoming campaign following an impressive spell at Shildon last term.
Mazfari, who joined Pools last September, spent the second half of the season on loan at Shildon, keeping seven clean sheets in 14 games as the Railwaymen reached the Northern League Division One play-offs.
Mazfari, who spent time at Huddersfield and with England Schoolboys, will train full time with Pools while continuing his quest for regular minutes with Redcar.
"I'm really pleased to continue my stay at Pools - I learnt a lot last year from being around the first team environment," he told the club website.
"My time out on loan developed me further and it was pleasing to get regular minutes, so hopefully my time at Redcar will be similar this season.
"I'm really looking forward to the upcoming campaign."
