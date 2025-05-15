The deadline is fast approaching for entries to the inaugural North England Women's Amateur Championship – offering a combined prize pot of £2,300.

The groundbreaking event - being held at Seaton Carew Golf Club and Goswick Golf Links Golf Club - marks the region’s first-ever women’s golf world ranking tournament and £500 will be claimed by the winner.

The event has also been approved by the R&A for the awarding of World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, elevating its status among a select number of such tournaments held nationwide outside of county events.

The tournament is set to attract top amateur golfers from across the UK and beyond, and the deadline for entries has been extended to Monday, May 19.

Two of the North of England’s premier links courses have combined to host this prestigious competition and the new trophy has been on show at Seaton Carew this week.

The 54-hole strokeplay championship, sponsored by Plastic Processing Limited, will take place on Tuesday, May 27, and Wednesday, May 28.

Seaton Carew GC’s club secretary Roy Leonard said: “This tournament represents an important step in the development of women’s golf in the North of England.

“Players will have the opportunity to test themselves on two challenging and highly-respected links courses at Seaton Carew and Goswick, in an ideal warm-up for the St Rule Trophy at St Andrews, and we look forward to showcasing the future stars of the game.”

The tournament will reward top finishers with a prize fund, with the leading six scratch players receiving cash prizes of £500, £400, £350, £300, £250 and £200.

Additionally, the lowest net score for each of the three rounds will earn a £100 prize, although overall top finishers will not be eligible for individual round prizes.

This week saw the new trophy, funded by Plastic Processing Ltd, on display at Seaton Carew GC for the first time.

Patrick Connolly, director at the event sponsors, said: “The unveiling of the new trophy at Seaton Carew Golf Club this week adds to the anticipation for the tournament.

“We’re proud to support an event that will see such talented golfers competing for both the prestigious title and the prize winnings, as well as the valuable world ranking points on offer.”

With a maximum handicap index of 7.4 required for entry, and a field size limited to 60 players selected by handicap ballot, competition for places is expected to be strong.

*The entry fee for the North England Women’s Amateur Championship is £60, and the deadline for entries is Monday, May 19.

Interested players can enter via the Golf Genius website. This inaugural event promises to showcase the very best of women's amateur golf in the North of England and is set to become a key fixture on the golfing calendar.