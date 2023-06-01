The 60-year-old repeated his triumph of two years ago by holing a ten-foot birdie putt on the 18th to win the competition once more this month.

Hendry feared his chance had gone when he missed the green on the 14th to end with a six, only then to deliver a steady finish before his three at the last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was enough to secure the Senior Salver on countback and now Hendry is looking to follow up his success in other events this summer.

The 18th green where Ian Hendry holed his putt that effectively won the Senior Salver.

He said: “It is still what you want to do – win here. I travel around pushing myself at different venues, but winning here is still what I want to do.

“I should have won the Senior Salver last year as well when I hit a seven on the last, so I am proud of myself for finishing better than I did last time.

“Now I want to make the cut in the English Seniors at Alwoodley/Pannal and I want to get in the British Seniors again and make the cut in that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also love to win the Club Championship again, but I know how hard that will be. I had a good chance last year but winning the Senior Salver is a good start.

“I know there was some good stuff in my round but I did throw some bad stuff in there too. If I eradicate the sixes then who knows.”

Former Durham Seniors champion Hendry, who won the Seaton Carew Club Championship in 2016 and 2020, knew he was in contention to win the Senior Salver but felt a birdie was required at the last.

He started steadily before a “stupid shot” on the fourth led to a lost ball and he was two over. Birdies at the sixth and seventh got him back to level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hendry missed a couple of chances before making a birdie at Chapel Open 13 and arriving on the 14th tee.

After a good tee shot he had a hanging lie above his feet. He tried to find the right side of the green but went in to the rubbish and battled his way to a six.

He managed to put thoughts of letting the lead slip at last year’s Club Championship out of his mind and he was on course for a 72 when he arrived on the 18th tee.

“I knew the field, I knew that wouldn’t be good enough,” said Hendry. “I had a decent tee shot to the little gap and my nine-iron approach seemed OK but not brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That set off to the right but it must have rolled down to within ten foot and I bagged the putt to finish with the birdie on 71. It made a huge difference.”

Houghton-le-Spring’s Ian Baxter claimed the Division One title on the day, with his club-mate Graeme Stubbs securing the Division Two title on countback. Hallamshire’s Shush Chaterjee secured the Division Three honour.