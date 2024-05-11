Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool's Jason Cumming has won his professional debut fight with a stunning second round stoppage

Cumming beat the experienced Lithuanian veteran Simas Volosinas in a second round stoppage during the recent VIP Promotions regional show at Rainton Meadows Arena in Houghton-le-Spring.

“The whole event was an amazing, exhilarating experience for me from entering the changing rooms and getting my hands wrapped.

Victorious Jason Cumming.

"A different kettle of fish from the amateur game.

"I felt a bit nervous, a lot was riding on this but I knew the hard work had been done now and it was my time to shine.

"I made a statement. I was just getting into the rhythm of dominating the fight when before I knew it I whipped in a powerful, punishing body shot and the opponent was down facing a count of ten.

"The referee Ron Kearney stopped the fight. I want to say a huge thank you to all my supporters who created an incredible atmosphere bringing the roof down in ecstatic applause when I got the win.

Cumming gets advice during the bout.

"Thanks to my sponsors and to all who bought tickets.”

Cumming’s mother, Catherine, is his biggest fan and stated that: “Jason lives and breathes boxing. He has the determination to succeed and is so focused and dedicated inside and outside of the gym. I can’t begin to describe just how proud I am.”

The former student of High Tunstall Science College now works as an apprentice electrical engineer at Seal Sands gas plant but like all elite athletes he is hopeful that extra sponsorship would allow him to concentrate more on developing his boxing career.He added: “I want to bring title belts to Hartlepool. I’m young there’s time but I promise the town my complete dedication to this beautiful sport.”

“I’m fortunate to be sponsored by Seaton’s Place To Be, The Hideaway, CB Construction, Active Body Conditioning, Zulcron Sports, Haigh’s Law Firm, Smith and Graham Solicitors, The Healthy Prep Chef, The Raby Arms, Paul Gough Physio, Steven Bell Funeral Service and Bonnie Beauty by Ebony. They make this journey possible.’