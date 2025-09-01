Hartlepool junior football reports and results

U7 Galacticos win the Greatham Tournament.

Here is a round up of how local teams have fared in pre-season tournaments and friendlies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

U7 Galacticos

The U7 Galacticos were in dominant form at the Greatham FC tournament.

FC won all of their games, playing lovely football, scoring freely and not conceding any goals all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U14 Stags win the Peterlee Tournament.

Well done to Louie, Reece, Blake, William and Arthur who were all outstanding.

The lads are next in action on Friday, after being invited to the Academy of Light to play against Sunderland Academy before starting their league campaign at the weekend.

U9 Greatham Open Tournament

Runners up against a strong team in Leon Whites, the U9 Reds gave everything, battled hard and took a Russell Fosters Premier team to penalties in the final.

FC Whites U9s

A superb day for FC Whites in the annual Greatham tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seven lads entered the tournament with no subs and played their socks off.

From start to finish, the effort, passion, and teamwork on display were incredible.

Marco was absolutely on fire, showing confidence, skill and composure. A well-deserved Player of the Tournament.

He also smashed in some outstanding goals, showing real striker’s instinct and calm finishing under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up front with Hugo, they both worked brilliantly together, great movement, slick passing, and always finding space.

Hugo got himself some brilliant goals, linking up beautifully with Marco and Samson.

In the middle, Samson pulled the strings and dictated the tempo.

His vision and passing were a real highlight, and he was rewarded with superb goals of his own.

One was a real rocket that left the keeper no chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out wide, Tommy and Freddie used the wings superbly, pushing the team forward and getting the ball into the right areas.

In defence, Ally and Henry were like a brick wall. Nothing was getting past them.

Ally made some unbelievable tackles and driving runs up the pitch, while Henry was fearless in every challenge.

Between the posts, Freddie and Tommy were solid as ever with cat-like reflexes and brave stops.

The Stags

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stags have had a great summer - four tournaments, one win and three second places so far - complete with the big news that the TJFA were promoting us from Division 9 up to Division 6 which means we have an incredibly competitive season ahead.

They started the group stage of the Peterlee Tournament with a 1-0 victory against Washington United Black thanks to a penalty.

Against hosts Peterlee Town, The Stags went ahead on 17 minutes when Archie fired home and doubled their lead two minutes later with a Joseph bullet header.

The third group game was against unbeaten Newton Aycliffe Blacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After taking the lead on seven minutes through Harvey Armes, Archie doubled the lead three minutes later with a penalty.

On 12 minutes it was 3-0 through Kyle raced through the score and on 15 minutes it was 4-0 when Tom raced through and fired through the keeper’s legs

On 18 minutes it was 5-0 when Archie chipped the keeper from 20 yards.

Against Roseberry Park Falcons in the semi-final, The Stags went ahead in 30 seconds when Tom pressed the keeper and charged his kick down and into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They went 2-0 up on seven minutes through Harvey and scored a third on nine minutes through Tom before conceding their first goal of the tournament to eventually win 3-1.

In the final against Whiteleas Eagles, The Stags had a 1-0 half-time lead thanks to Harvey before JT released Kyle to fire in on 19 minutes.

It was 3-0 on 21 minutes when Kyle rifled home into top corner before the Eagles netted a consolation.

Player of the tournament was the impressive Harvey.

FC Hartlepool Blues U12s

Blues took part in the Greatham Tournament at Brierton and gave a strong account of themselves across five competitive matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their opening game they faced Pools Youth Blues, who had defeated FC the previous week by a single goal.

This time, however, FC came out on top thanks to a fine strike from Alex McPartlin.

Next up were Seaton Titans from the RFYL Premier Division.

Despite a battling display, Blues were edged out 2–0 by a deservedly strong opponent — their only defeat of the day.

The team responded brilliantly, digging deep in tough conditions against the wind. Their final three group matches all finished 0–0 against Boro Rangers Whites, Leam Rangers and East Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defence stood firm throughout while Blues also carved out chances that could easily have turned one point into three.

Ultimately, Blues exited the tournament on goal difference, missing out only by goals scored.

Nevertheless, the squad can be proud of their efforts, showing resilience, organisation and flashes of attacking quality.

With key players still to return, the signs look promising ahead of the new season, which kicks off next Sunday away at Whitby.

FC U10 Girls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FC U10 Girlswere back playing in their last pre-season tournament at Billingham Synthonia before the season opener.

It was an outstanding team performance as they came second in the group phase to book themselves a place in the cup final.

A competitive final against a strong Shotton Colts team ended in a 0-0 draw and a penalty shoot-out defeat.

The teamwork and communication were a joy to watch and were admired and complimented by opposition coaches and parents.