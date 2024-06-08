Key dates released for Hartlepool United's 2024-25 National League season
The National League confirmed on Saturday that the opening day of the season will be on Saturday, August 10, with the fixture list itself released a month earlier on Wednesday, July 10.
The season will also end later than the 2023-24 campaign - Pools last played on April 20 - with the final round of games taking place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 5.
A statement from the National League added: “Festive fixtures will be on Saturday, 21 December, with Boxing Day fixtures taking place as normal.
“Fixtures will be scheduled on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, 1 January) with clubs able to switch to New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, 31 December) if both clubs reach an agreement to do so.
“Historically, the Christmas and New Year schedules are reversed, in that the Boxing Day Fixtures are reversed with New Year Day fixture, therefore playing the same team in a close timeframe.
“After surveying all clubs, the National League Board agreed that the League will reverse next season’s Boxing Day fixtures with Good Friday and New Year with Easter Monday.”
