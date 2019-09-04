(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Here's every Championship club's best player so far this season - featuring Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough & more

The international break is always a fine opportunity to assess the early stages of the seasons, and by the looks of thing, the 2019/20 Championship campaign is already shaping up to be a classic.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 11:39

Here's who statistics website WhoScored have rated as every club's most statistically impressive player so far this season, after the opening six matches of the campaign. Click and scroll through the gallery to see each team's top performer...

1. Barnsley - Mads Anderson

The 21-year-old has settled nicely into second tier football after joining from Danish side Horsens, and has looked a force to reckoned with in defence.. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. Birmingham City - Kristian Pedersen

The Blues recruited heavily over the summer, but it's been last season's signing who's been impressing of late. He even bagged the winning goal on the opening day against Brentford with a thunderous header. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

3. Blackburn Rovers - Elliot Bennett

Another defender here, the 30-year-old has made a strong start to the season. His efforts helped Rovers secure three clean sheets on the bounce last month. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

4. Brentford - Ollie Watkins

He's been on fire, and is Brentford's best with four goals. Powerhouse defender Pontus Jansson was a close second, due to the Bees' stellar defensive work. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

