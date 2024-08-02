Horse racing broadcaster to star in night to raise money for Alice House Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TWO Hartlepool businesses have combined to put on a race night to remember with renowned broadcaster Derek Thompson in aid of Alice House Hospice later this year.

A thrilling evening of horse racing memories and entertainment at Hartlepool Rugby Club has been booked in for Friday, October 25.

Alongside raising vital funds for Alice House, the night will combine the excitement of a race night with a Q&A session with one of the sport’s most recognisable voices.

Harrison Smith, Andrew Bowden and Michael Gallagher with Greg Hildreth.

The BBC Five Live and At The Races presenter, who was born in Stockton and has worked with ITV and Channel 4, will be offering an insight into a career spanning across five decades.

In addition to the racing, the event will feature a raffle, auction and a hot supper and Alice House’s Greg Hildreth has organised the event along with Harrison Smith financial adviser and True Blue Travel.

Greg Hildreth, the business and communications senior manager at Alice House, said: “We’re really happy to be working with regular collaborator Harrison and appreciate his introduction to the guys from True Blue Travel, who recently visited the Hospice for a coffee and a look round.

"We’re excited to have one of racing’s biggest names at our event and are sure that it will be another great night raising much needed funds to support local patients and families.”

Harrison, a staunch supporter of Alice House, said: “I’ve learned more and more about the amazing work Alice House continues to do for our local community. The more I hear the more it just reinforces my personal reasons for doing what I can to help.

“Supporting events like this for Alice House is an opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most - and enjoying a nice evening too.

“I’m a huge racing fan so I am personally looking forward to hearing Derek’s tales.

“I hope we can sell this night out and make it a night to remember. We want to make this another massively successful fundraiser as well as a very enjoyable night of racing-based fun!”

This is the first Alice House event that True Blue Travel, set up in May by friends Andrew Bowden and Michael Gallagher, have been involved in but there has been support in other ways over the years.

Michael, director, said: “This is a charity that is close to the hearts of all my family due to the care they have given our loved ones in the past.

“Previously my uncle has done a sky dive, my dad completed the Great North Run and my mother, aunties and grandmother have all done other charity runs. For me to be able to follow suit in the name of True Blue Travel is really special.”

And Michael thinks the Derek Thompson race night should not be missed.

He added: “I’m not the biggest racing expert, that is more Andrew’s expertise, but one thing I do know is that Derek is a character and an icon in the world of racing.

“I’m sure if he is half as funny as some of the clips I’ve seen then I’m sure we are in for a treat.

“When starting the company up we have always been keen on thinking of ways we can give back to the community and Alice House it’s nice to support this event with a good friend of ours, Harrison.”

*Tickets for the event are priced at £20 per person, with tables of 10 available for £200.

All proceeds from the night will go directly to Alice House, which provides vital care and support to patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families. To book your tickets go to alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/an-evening-with-derek-thompson/