Middlesbrough fans look for positives, Ashes hero Jack Leach takes in the action, chewing gum keepie uppies – The top Tweet from every Championship game last weekend
The Championship provided its traditional bumper load of thrills and spills last weekend, as the tightly-packed division saw another set of fixtures display the traditional pulse-raising action expected of the English second tier.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 12:26 pm
Middlesbrough suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Cardiff City, both Leeds United and Swansea City dropped points at the top of the table, while Stoke City and Huddersfield Town continued their bleak starts to the season. Meanwhile, the likes of Preston North End and Hull City picked up big wins. These days, it's not just pundits whose opinions are heard, and fans play a more influential role than ever in dictating the weekend's footballing narrative, with their social media posts delighting supporter fan bases across the country. Here's a round-up of the best Tweet from every Championship game last weekend...