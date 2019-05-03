Hartlepool Rugby Club prepare for 125th anniversary game with Durham County President XV

Hartlepool Rugby Club will celebrate their 125-year anniversary this weekend with a special game against a County Presidents XV.

Durham County President Dave Sawyer will bring an invitation side to Mayfield Park, selected and managed by Durham Under-20s coach Sean Wiles, to face Hartlepool's 1st XV.

The match will kick-off at 2:30pm on Sunday May 5 as part of this year’s Presidents Day and will be preceded by a morning of mini and junior rugby matches from 10.30am

Further celebrations and live entertainment will carry on into the evening.

Speaking at the launch of the event back in February, Hartlepool’s vice captain Tom Johnson, said: "This is going to be an exciting match to be involved in and we're really looking forward to it.

“I'm sure there will be plenty of interest from around the County and we'll get a great crowd coming along to watch here at Mayfield Park."

Hartlepool’s director of rugby, Liam Lester, added: "We'd like to thank Dave and Sean for accepting our invitation and we're grateful to them for agreeing to pull the County Presidents XV together.

“Although Presidents Day is an annual event at the club the game has been arranged to celebrate the club’s 125th anniversary season having been founded in 1893.

“It is set to be a fantastic day of rugby followed by live entertainment, with players from around the town and the county on display in the 125th Anniversary.”

There is no admission cost for spectators to attend the game at Mayfield Park.

Hartlepool finished the season strongly last month, winning five of their last six league games, but did lose their final game of the campaign 38-19 at Sunderland.

Pools finished the season third in Durham & Northumberland Division Two.