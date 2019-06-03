Hartlepool United always had a 'Plan B' for Scott Loach exit - Craig Hignett

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett admits he’d always had a ‘Plan B’ in mind should, as he feared, goalkeeper Scott Loach depart.

But the manager knows the former England call up will be some act to follow.

Pools confirmed Loach would leave the Super 6 Stadium this summer, after two years at the club.

In that time Loach played 100 consecutive games, was named players’ player of the year twice and fans’ player of the year in 2018.

And Hignett says the player, yet to sign a deal elsewhere, will be missed in more ways than one next season.

It was an exit Pools were well prepared for, though.

“I think, with Scott, we half expected this could be the way it went,” said Hignett.

“That allowed us to prepare a little bit for the circumstance.

“Having anticipated it, we went out and identified a few goalkeepers with that in mind and Ben Killip was at the top of that list so I am delighted to get him.

“What Scott has done at Pools, playing every minute of every game in the two years he’s been here, has been different class.

“He’s also been different class as a lad and someone to have around the squad so he leaves with our very best wishes for his future career.”

Pools added Braintree Town keeper Killip to their ranks just hours after the news of Loach’s exit broke.