Tommy Fielding, 31, is competing in the second highest tier for motorbike sports in the UK – the Pirelli Superseries 1000 – in the No Limits Championships.

He first started racing off-road bikes as a child but after the outbreak of foot-and-mouth-disease in 2001 – and the cancelling of most off-road events – Tommy and his brother Jake decided to start racing Mini Motos on-road instead.

Tommy, a senior mechanical engineer at Hitachi Rail, said: “We didn't know it at the time but some of the people we were competing against would end up being classed as some of the best in the world. Scott Redding being a prime example.”

Tommy Fielding pictured at the British Supersport Grid in Donington in 2023. Tommy Fielding is already preparing for his next season as part of the Pirelli Superseries 1000 in the No Limits Championship.

Tommy has always owned motorbikes but has not always had the funds to take his passion any further.

He said: “A change of career saw me land myself in the right place at the right time when a business contact offered to sponsor me to go racing.

"Alan Mitchell at Exersci gave me an opportunity in 2020 and I grabbed at it with both hands.”

Speaking about the Pirelli Superseries 1000, Tommy said: “My aim for the Pirelli Superseries championship would be a top five overall (in the championship) by the end of the year.

Tommy Fielding leads the race at the Sun Pro Shop Cup 600 and Pirelli Super Series 600 Race 11 at Brands Hatch, in London, in 2023.

"Previous performances are no guarantee of future successes so despite finishing the Pirelli Superseries 600 championship in third place in 2023, a new bike and new competitors make it difficult to know where I stack up.

"I will be happy with a top 10 finish at the start of the year but would like to be a regular podium contender towards the end of the season.”

Tommy continued: “Depending how I gel with the new bike, I may do some more wildcard appearances at the top level – the National Superstock Championship – but I only want to do so if I have the chance of a good result – I'm not going there to make up the numbers.”