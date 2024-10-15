Nominations are open for the Hartlepool's Sport Awards 2024
Nominations are now open for the prestigious awards, organised by the PFC Trust, Hartlepool Sport and the Hartlepool Borough Council and the Sports Council.
The awards recognise the achievements and dedication of individuals and groups who have contributed to the fantastic sporting landscape across Hartlepool over the last 12 months.
The ceremony, hosted by PFC Trust chairman Shaun Hope, will take place on Thursday, November 14, at Hartlepool College of Further Education from 6pm.
This year’s event is generously supported by headline sponsor Plastic Processing Limited.
“The Gus Robinson Hartlepool Sport Awards is a highlight on the town's sporting calendar,” says Calvin George, chief operating officer of Hartlepool Sport.
“The awards have become such an important date in the calendar and the aim is to make them bigger and better each year.
“We have a rich sporting community within the town that deserves to be celebrated and recognised. It's fantastic to be able to celebrate the achievements of local talent and clubs in this way – so get nominating before it’s too late."
Nominations must be received before the deadline of 5pm on Thursday, October 31.
Last year's winners included Luke Swales, from Pools Youth, who was Sports Personality of the Year, Kim Ross, from KR Dance, who became Coach of the Year, and West Hartlepool firsts, who were chosen as Team of the Year).
Previous winners include boxer Savannah Marshall and assistant referee Gary Beswick.
This year, the awards aim to recognise a new group of exceptional individuals and teams who have made a significant impact on the town’s sporting scene.
Categories are - Services to Sport (any age), Coach of the Year (any age), Primary School Sports Person(s) of the year (rising star under 11 years), Secondary School Sports Person(s) of the year (rising star under 16 years), Hartlepool Sports Personality (16+), Outstanding Team of the Year, Outstanding Club of the Year and Keith Hewitson Volunteer of the Year (non-coaching role).
To nominate, go to www.hartlepoolsport.co.uk/gusrobinsonhartlepoolsportawards