'Or even Madison Square Gardens' - Hartlepool boxer Luke Cope aims high after latest win

Cope is hoping that his fighting career has now gained momentum with his weekend victory over Rustem Fatkhullin at the recent show organised by Steve Woods and VIP Promotions at Houghton-le-Spring’s Rainton Meadows Arena.

“It was my first six rounder and my first fight in ten months so I was keen to get back into it,” explained the super lightweight boxer, who works as a welder.

"I won all six rounds but the opponent was tricky.

Hartlepool boxer Luke Cope celebrates after his recent win.

"It was difficult to score good clean shots because he concentrated almost exclusively on his defence.

"At this stage I’m still gaining the experience which will hopefully lead to longer and more challenging fights against tougher opponents who like me want area and then national titles.

"This Hartlepool lad wants to box in front of a worldwide audience at prestigious venues like The O2 arena or Wembley. Or even Madison Square Gardens.’

Twenty-six-year-old Cope had a successful amateur boxing record winning 42 of his 49 amateur bouts before joining the professional ranks in 2018.

Ber Luke Cope with his team of John Stubbs, left, and Anth Kelly.

"I haven’t had anything like the number of bouts I’d expected,’ explained Cope.

"in fact just six in five years. But I’m now splitting my training between Headland Gym here in Hartlepool and Wearmouth Gym in Sunderland under John Stubbs and Anth Kelly.

"I’m in a group called Tenacity with other local boxers like Darlington’s Ben Marksby and Sunderland’s Travis Waters.

"Hopefully my team will be arranging a further match before the end of the year to keep me busy’.

Like all professional boxers early in their careers, Cope needs to sell tickets to his bouts to see his boxing career progress.

"I’m keen to represent everyone in Hartlepool and am grateful to my sponsors and to everyone in the town for their support and especially those who buy tickets to the fights.