The breakaway rides through Alnwick. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

23 pictures from the Tour of Britain's visit to Alnwick

Hundreds of people watched the OVO Energy Tour of Britain pass through the historic town of Alnwick.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 17:11

Crowds congregated around Bondgate Within, Narrowgate and Alnwick Castle to see some of the world’s top cyclists speed past.

Lots of shops had decorated their windows for the occasion, while red and yellow painted bikes sprung up around the town.

Mayor of Alnwick Lynda Wearn said: “It’s been a fantastic day and a fantastic spectacle. We’ve had a great crowd, a great atmosphere and it can only be good for the town to welcome such a race.”

Check out these pictures from the event in Alnwick.

1. Christophe Noppe of Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise rides through Alnwick.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

2. AW3_0071.JPG

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

3. Jake Stewart of Great Britain Cycling Team rides through Alnwick

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

4. Team KATUSHA Alpecin rides through Alnwick

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

