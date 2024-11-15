Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Super-fit teenager Lewin Tubuna has been crowned Hartlepool’s Sports Personality of the Year in front of around 200 people.

Tubuna was rewarded for his incredible achievements this year at the Gus Robinson Hartlepool Sport Awards at Hartlepool College of Further Education.

The former High Tunstall College of Science student, who trains at the Evolve gym, in Burn Road, edged out Hartlepool Wadokai karate’s Grace Archer to win the main award.

Tubuna, the best in his age range in the UK, was chosen as this year’s worthy winner after qualifying for the Teenage CrossFit Games in the United States.

Winners at the Gus Robinson Hartlepool Sport Awards. Photo: Mark Fletcher/MI News.

He is ranked sixth globally.

Carl Jorgeson, the chief operating officer of Hartlepool Sport’s parent charity The PFC Trust, said: "It was the perfect way to celebrate Lewin's achievements along with all the other nominees and winners. Everyone deserves to be recognised.

"These awards, formerly known as the Hartlepool Sports Council Awards, are a highlight of the local sporting calendar.

"They're a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible accomplishments of Hartlepool's clubs and schools.

The English Martyrs Year 10 football team presented with their award. Picture: Mark Fletcher/MI News.

"The evening also shines a light on the hard work of our town's many volunteers and coaches."

The 45th annual event, which Plastic Processing headline sponsored, was hosted by Shaun Hope.

This year’s Primary School Sports Person of the Year Award went to Manilla Cycling’s George Martin Murray ahead of Seaton Carew Cricket Club’s Henry Riches and Oaksway Netball Club’s Deborah Chiweshe.

Hartlepool Athletics’ Jack Ord received the secondary school’s equivalent ahead of Hartlepool Rugby Club’s Ruby Halls and sporting all-rounder Emily Sirs.

Hartlepool Sports Personality of the Year Lewin Tubuna is presented with his award from Hartlepool College of Further Education's Sharon Weatherill. Picture: Mark Fletcher/MI News.

West Hartlepool were crowned the Outstanding Club of the Year ahead of Hartlepool Rugby Club while English Martyrs’ Year 10 footballers won the Team of the Year ahead of Hartlepool Cricket Club’s Under-12s.

There was also special recognition for Seaton Carew Cricket Club’s Paul Frankland, who was named the winner of the Keith Hewitson Volunteer of the Year ahead of Hartlepool Huskies’ Billy Coyle.

Local netball legend Bev Linighan, of Oaksway Netball, won the Services to Sport category ahead of the Hartlepool Park Run organising group.

Hartlepool Athletics’ John Spence beat the Huskies’ basketball coach Calvin George to the Coach of the Year honour.

The Gus Robinson Hartlepool Sport Awards were held in association with Plastic Processing, and other sponsors The PFC Trust, Hartlepool Sport, Hartlepool Borough Council, Hartlepool College of Further Education, Steel Benders UK, Wave Case, Lyla Belle’s, Koselig Bakeri, Farefield Developments, Hartlepool Wadokai, Artistic Solutions, Orangebox Training and The Dodgeball Centre.