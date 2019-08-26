Ash Clark the hero for Hartlepool in Boldon win

FC Hartlepool (red) v Boldon CA (black/white) at Grayfields, Hartlepool, on Saturday.

The win moves Hartlepool up to third place in the table and they lie just two points behind new leaders Horden CW after they strolled to a 10-2 home win against Coxhoe Athletic.

But assistant manager Loynes believes that his side can mount a serious challenge for promotion just yet – if they can sort out the issues they have suffered with inconsistent form.

He told The Mail: “Promotion has to be our aim this season.

“We believe we are as good as any team in this league.

“We do have a problem with consistency and that has been a problem in previous seasons, so this is something that we are addressing, and we will continue to work on that.

“Beating Boldon was a great result and we got the reaction that we wanted after the defeat against Richmond Town on Wednesday night.

“We limited a good Boldon side to very few chances in the game, and if I am being honest, we could and should have scored another two or three goals.”

Billingham Town fell to a brave defeat in their FA Cup Preliminary Round tie against BetVictor NPL North West club Ossett United.

The two sides were level at half-time as Town duo Jamie Davis and Craig Hutchinson cancelled out earlier strikes from Tom Greaves and Nick Guest.

Greaves grabbed his second of the day 20 minutes into the second half and Panagiotis Katsamajkas looked to have ended the contest when he grabbed a fourth in the closing-stages.

Hutchinson gave Town some hope as he pulled a goal back deep in injury-time, but the visitors held on to claim a hard-earned win.

Billingham Synthonia suffered a heavy defeat on their visit to Northern League Division Two leaders West Allotment Celtic.

The hosts have been in blistering form this season after winning five of their six games so far and the added to that tally by romping to all three points at Druid Park.

The two sides were level at the half-hour mark as Synners forward Liam Travers cancelled out an opener from Matthew Hayton.

But that was as good as it got for David Dickson’s side as Hayton went on to complete his hat-trick with goals either side of half-time and Shane Jones added to his growing tally to put the hosts in control.

Michael Baxter added a brace and Abu Salim and Mikel Thompson also got on the score-sheet to put Allotment 8-1 up as the game headed into injury-time.